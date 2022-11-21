Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded October 11, 2022

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded October 11, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff November 21, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded October 11, 2022 LIEN SATISFIED PETERSON, DAVID Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK 327 TROOP STREET, ROCHESTER NY

