Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded November 10, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded November 10, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff November 21, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded November 10, 2022       83 14428 PAPPIN, LAWRENCE & PAPPIN, TONESHA Property Address: 46 FLINTON RUN, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $362,484.00 14450 BARTOLOTTA, STEPHEN Property Address: 24 MAYBROOK LANE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $119,765.00 LOWRY, SOPHIA Property Address: 5 BEAUFORT PLACE, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Lender: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo