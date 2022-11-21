Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded October 07,11, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff November 21, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded October 07, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY AAIA RML LLC Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING, INC BUTCHER, BARBARA L Appoints: BUTCHER, MARK R US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: GREGORY FUNDING LLC Powers of Attorney Recorded October 11, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY CALLAGHAN, RINA Appoints: CALLAGHAN, ABIGAEL CALLAGHAN, SEAN Appoints: CALLAGHAN, ABIGAEL DLJ MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Appoints: MERIDIAN ASSET SERVICES LLC JANJUA, FAIZ Appoints: HAIDER, ...

