Home / Case Digests / Court of Appeals – Right to counsel: People v. Baines

Court of Appeals – Right to counsel: People v. Baines

By: Daily Record Staff November 22, 2022 0

New York State Court of Appeals Right to counsel Waiver – Inquiry by court People v. Baines No. 77 Judge Troutman Background: The defendant was indicted on one count of promoting prostitution. He requested to handle his case pro se due to a disagreement with his assigned attorney regarding whether he should testify before the grand jury that was considering additional ...

