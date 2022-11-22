Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Speedy trial: People v. Hill

Fourth Department – Speedy trial: People v. Hill

By: Daily Record Staff November 22, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Speedy trial Statement of readiness – Defendant’s burden People v. Hill KA 21-01275 Appealed from Jefferson County Court Background: The people appealed from an order that granted the defendant’s motion to dismiss the superseding indictment on speedy trial grounds. The people had announced readiness for trial on several occasions. However, three ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo