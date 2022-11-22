Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Part-time judge: Opinion 22-66

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Part-time judge: Opinion 22-66

By: Daily Record Staff November 22, 2022 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Part-time judge Disclosure on prior criminal matter – Administrative secretary Opinion 22-66 Background: The inquiring part-time attorney judge maintains a private law practice. In the course of appearing before full-time judge on behalf of a client, the inquirer has become aware that the full-time judge’s administrative secretary is someone the inquirer ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo