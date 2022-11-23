Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Albion’s Sabastian Piedmont credits ‘good old WNY values’ for fast track to leadership

Albion’s Sabastian Piedmont credits ‘good old WNY values’ for fast track to leadership

By: Bennett Loudon November 23, 2022 0

Sabastian S. Piedmont's professional career hasn't turned out quite as he expected. In fact, thanks to a few detours along the way, you might say things have exceeded expectations. Piedmont started his college education at SUNY Brockport with plans to become a high school social studies teacher. Instead, he wound up graduating from Syracuse University College of ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo