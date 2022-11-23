Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded November 14, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff November 23, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded November 14, 2022        78 14420 BRENNAN, BEVERLY et ano to CHESTER, MARK D Property Address: 200 WEST AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12744 Page: 0504 Tax Account: 068.02-1-18.12 Full Sale Price: $140,000.00 SQUILLACE, DOMINICK et ano to TMD CONTRACTING, LLC Property Address: 383 BEADLE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12744 Page: 0539 Tax ...

