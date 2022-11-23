Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded November 14, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff November 23, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded November 14, 2022       110 14420 CHESTER, MARK D Property Address: 200 WEST AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: BRENNAN, BEVERLY Amount: $130,000.00 COOK, MARTIN S Property Address: 1038 LADUE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $140,822.00 HEINLEIN, SANDRA R & KUCMEROWSKI, DOUGLAS E Property Address: 54 QUARRY STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ...

