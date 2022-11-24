Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Child custody: Johnson v. Johnson

Fourth Department – Child custody: Johnson v. Johnson

By: Daily Record Staff November 24, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child custody Change in circumstances – Deterioration of parties’ relationship Johnson v. Johnson CAF 21-01737 Appealed from Family Court, Jefferson County Background: The father and attorney for the child appealed from an order that dismissed the father’s amended petition for custody insofar as it found that the father failed to establish ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo