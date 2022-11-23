Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded November 15, 2022

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded November 15, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff November 24, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded November 15, 2022        73 NOT PROVIDED BAREIS, JAMES E et ano to ARMANY, MARISA et ano Property Address: 41 LIBERTY STREET REAR, SWEDEN NY Liber: 12746 Page: 0001 Tax Account: 069.37-1-27 Full Sale Price: $107,000.00 14420 HAZEN, JAMES W to ETC CUSTODIAN FBO RICHARD J POPEN IRA et ano Property Address: COVELL ...

