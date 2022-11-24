Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded October 12-14, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff November 24, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded October 12, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE FLOORS PLANS 194 BRUNSWICK STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14607 - - WILSON, STEPHEN 194 BRUNSWICK STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14607 - - MAMA RISING 43 TATTENHAM ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14609 DIPISA, JOSEPHINE 43 TATTENHAM ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - DOING BUSINESS AS FILED ALLITERATION ARTWORKS 101 MIDDLESEX ROAD, ...

