Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded October 12-14 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded October 12-14 2022

By: Daily Record Staff November 24, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded October 12, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ANDRIA KEVIN CORP et ano 4 HULL LANE, NANTUCKET MA 02554 Favor: APP FUNDING LLC Attorney: GANG, JASON ADAM Amount: $59,278.35 AUSTIN, LARRY RANARD et ano 1178 ALBERDAN CIRCLE, PINOLE CA 94564 Favor: KODIAK FUNDING LLC Attorney: GANG, JASON ADAM Amount: $30,074.00 COCHRANE, ALLAN RYAN et al 711 LANTANA LANE, VERO BEACH FL ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo