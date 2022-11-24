Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded November 15, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded November 15, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff November 24, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded November 15, 2022       89 NOT PROVIDED 2781 LAKEVILLE RD LLC & 2781 LAKEVILLE RD LLC Property Address: 3565-3585  BUFFALO ROAD, NY Lender: EVANS BANK NA Amount: $934,639.00 CLAPPER, AMANDA & MARLOWE, ADAM Property Address: 46 BLUE HERON DRIVE, , NY 14624, ROCHESTER NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $80,000.00 CLOVERWOOD SENIOR LIVING INC ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo