Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded October 12-14, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff November 24, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded October 12, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY ABELL, DAVID S Appoints: ABELL, TIMOTHY HENDERSON, MARY Appoints: BELOCH, ALESIA V KEMNITZ, GERALDINE Appoints: KEMNITZ, JOHN SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC Appoints: MERIDIAN ASSET SERVICES LLC WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY FSB Appoints: CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES LLC Powers of Attorney Recorded October 13, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY DIFELICE, PRIMO Appoints: DIFELICE, FRANCESCO JOHNSON, FLOYD H Appoints: JOHNSON, ...

