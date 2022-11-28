Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Buffalo gunman pleads guilty in racist supermarket massacre

Buffalo gunman pleads guilty in racist supermarket massacre

By: The Associated Press CAROLYN THOMPSON November 28, 2022 0

The white gunman who massacred 10 Black shoppers and workers at a Buffalo supermarket pleaded guilty Monday to murder and hate-motivated terrorism charges, guaranteeing he will spend the rest of his life in prison. Payton Gendron, 19, entered the plea Monday in a courthouse roughly two miles from the grocery store where he used a semiautomatic ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo