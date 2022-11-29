Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Appeals court upholds $10,000 penalty

Appeals court upholds $10,000 penalty

Racial slur sent in text message

By: Bennett Loudon November 29, 2022 0

A state appeals court has ruled that an Erie County business must pay a $10,000 penalty for sending a text message containing a racial slur to a customer. The New York State Division of Human Rights determined that business owner William I. Miller must pay Deirdre Chesson $7,000 for compensatory damages and pay a civil penalty ...

