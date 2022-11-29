Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Attorney General sues Orleans County nursing home

Attorney General sues Orleans County nursing home

By: Daily Record Staff November 29, 2022 0

The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit against an Orleans County nursing home for fraud and neglect.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo