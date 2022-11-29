Court of Appeals – Jury discharge: People v. Murray

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff November 29, 2022 0

New York State Court of Appeals Jury discharge Recall and seating discharged alternate People v. Murray No. 72 Judge Garcia Background: Prior to the start of deliberations in the defendant’s trial, the court discharged the alternate jurors. Subsequently, a trial juror was challenged and ultimately removed for alleged misconduct. The discharged alternates were recalled and questioned. One was seated. Ruling: The Court ...

