Home / News / Court orders sale of Masaschi home to partially satisfy debt

Court orders sale of Masaschi home to partially satisfy debt

By: Kevin Oklobzija November 29, 2022 0

A state Supreme Court justice has ordered the sale of the $1.4 million home of Thomas and Kara Masaschi for the purpose of partially satisfying $2.6 million debts owed to a Brighton-based short-term, high-interest lender. Justice J. Scott Odorisi last week granted a request filed in state Supreme Court in Monroe County by U.S. Income Partners ...

