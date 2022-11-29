Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded November 16, 2022

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded November 16, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff November 29, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded November 16, 2022        77 14428 FABER BUILDERS INC to LI, HONG et ano Property Address: 44 FLINTON RUN, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12746 Page: 0484 Tax Account: 159.01-2-56 Full Sale Price: $360,265.00 FOREST CREEK EQUITY CORP et al to FABER BUILDERS INC et al Property Address: 20 GAGE GARDENS, CHURCHVILLE NY ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo