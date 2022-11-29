Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded October 17-18, 2022

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded October 17-18, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff November 29, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded October 17, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT AMO MASSAGE THERAPY 452 THOMAS AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14617 MONROE OGURCAK, ALANA M 47 TULIPTREE LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14617 - - LAKE BREEZE WELLNESS 960 D THOMAS AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14617 MONROE OGURCAK, ALANA M 47 TULIPTREE LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14617 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE FRONTLINE-DISCOUNTS 1044 ...

