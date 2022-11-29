Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded October 14, 17-18, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded October 14, 17-18, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff November 29, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded October 14, 2022 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT TORRES, NILDA I 928 N CLINTON AVENUE 2, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN COURT Amount: $293.00 VAGG, CHRISTOPHER 36 NORMANDALE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 Favor: GATES TOWN COURT Amount: $255.00 WARNICK, RONALD 25 WILTON TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14619 Favor: GATES TOWN COURT Amount: $125.00 WORBOYS, TIFFANY 288 EMERSON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14624 Favor: ...

