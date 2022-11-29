Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded October 17-18, 2022

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded October 17-18, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff November 29, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded October 17, 2022 LIEN SATISFIED CAPIZZI, LINDA Favor: PINEWOOD HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC 24 OLD PINE LANE, ROCHESTER NY LAMBERT BAY ASSOCIATION Favor: BAY VILLAGE CONDOMINIUM 259 BAY VILLAGE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY MECHANICS LIEN 1404 LONG POND ROAD LLC Favor: ROCK ENVIRONMENTAL INC Amount: $134,297.46 1404 LONG POND ROAD, GREECE NY 14626 HODGE, MATTHEW Favor: WILLIAM B MORSE LUMBER CO Amount: ...

