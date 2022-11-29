Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded November 16, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff November 29, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded November 16, 2022       69 NOT PROVIDED ADVOCATE HOLDINGS LLC Property Address: 200 TECK PARK DRIVE, HENRIETTA NY Lender: MONROE COUNTY INDUSTRIAL DVELOPMENT CORPORATION Amount: $2,021,250.00 MARTINEZ, RICHARD Property Address: 383 CROSSFIELD RD, , NY 14609, ROCHESTER NY Lender: LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING LLC Amount: $9,505.86 QUATRO, ELLEN L Property Address: 957 WASHINGTON STREET, OGDEN NY Lender: KINECTA ...

