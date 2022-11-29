Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded October 17-18, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff November 29, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded October 17, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY MOFFETT, RICHARD W Appoints: KURLEY, KRISTEN A MTGLQ INVESTORS LP Appoints: MERIDIAN ASSET SERVICES LLC NEXPOINT ADVISORS, LP Appoints: FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION SCHATZLEIN, JOAN Appoints: DOLES, KELLY SCHATZLEIN, RICHARD Appoints: DOLES, KELLY SENGLE, ALICE K Appoints: SENGLE, TIM US BANK TRUST NA Appoints: SN SERVICING CORPORATION WITHEROW, EVELYN Appoints: WITHEROW, GAIL A Powers of ...

