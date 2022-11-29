Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Ex parte communication: Opinion 22-70

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Ex parte communication: Opinion 22-70

By: Daily Record Staff November 29, 2022 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Ex parte communication Receipt of documents for in camera review Opinion 22-70 Background: The inquiring judge asked if he may preside in a matter after the prosecution provided him with certain confidential records for in camera inspection to determine what, if any, records should be disclosed to the defendant. The prosecutor ...

