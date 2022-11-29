Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Supreme Court wrestles with Biden’s deportation policy

Supreme Court wrestles with Biden’s deportation policy

By: The Associated Press MARK SHERMAN November 29, 2022 0

The Supreme Court on Tuesday wrestled with a partisan-tinged dispute over a Biden administration policy that would prioritize deportation of people in the country illegally who pose the greatest public safety risk. It was not clear after arguments that stretched past two hours and turned highly contentious at times whether the justices would allow the policy ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo