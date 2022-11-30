Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Court of Appeals – Municipal employment: City of Long Beach v. NYS Public Employment Relations Board

Court of Appeals – Municipal employment: City of Long Beach v. NYS Public Employment Relations Board

By: Daily Record Staff November 30, 2022 0

New York State Court of Appeals Municipal employment Termination – Collective bargaining City of Long Beach v. NYS Public Employment Relations Board No. 70 Judge Troutman Background: At issue on appeals is whether the Taylor Law require a municipality to engage in collective bargaining over the procedures for terminating municipal employees after they have been absent from work for more than ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo