Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Former Housing Authority chair sentenced

Former Housing Authority chair sentenced

George Moses gets 78 months in prison

By: Bennett Loudon November 30, 2022 0

Former Rochester Housing Authority Chairman George H. Moses has been sentenced to 6 ½ years in federal prison for fraud.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo