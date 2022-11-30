Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded November 18, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff November 30, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded November 18, 2022        70 14420 BARBER, STEVEN J to DAVID, STEVEN D et ano Property Address: 7 COUNTRY VIEW TERRACE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12747 Page: 0656 Tax Account: 083.01-4-19 Full Sale Price: $389,800.00 VASILE, SAVANAH J to DAGOSTINO, MARY E Property Address: 71 ADAMS STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12748 Page: ...

