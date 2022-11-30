Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded October 20, 2022

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded October 20, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff November 30, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded October 20, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE GRAFF LAWN AND LANDSCAE 194 DAFFODIL TRAIL, ROCHESTER NY 14626 - - GRAFF, DOUGLAS GORDON 194 DAFFODIL TRAIL, ROCHESTER NY 14626 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE RITE CHILD CARE AT HOME 34 BLAKESLEE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - HARRIS, ELLIS 34 BLAKESLEE STREET, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo