Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded October 18-19, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded October 18-19, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff November 30, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded October 18, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT MARTINEZ, MARY E 62 VALLEY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14612 Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: FORSTER & GARBUS LLP Amount: $13,019.16 MYERS, TIMOTHY 253 ALEXANDER STREET APT 320, ROCHESTER NY 14607 Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: FORSTER & GARBUS LLP Amount: $6,964.10 NEW BEGINNINGS CHILDCARE LLC et ano 2348 LYELL AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo