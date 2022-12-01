Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded October 19-20, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded October 19-20, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff November 30, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded October 19, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT JOHNSON, BILLY R. 1182 GENESEE PARK BOULEVARD, ROCHESTER NY 14619 Favor: THE CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Attorney: BOYLAN CODE LLP Amount: $2,121.52 MCEATHRON, SARAH E. 216 E COMMERCIAL STREET APT 2, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Favor: THE CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Attorney: BOYLAN CODE LLP Amount: $4,678.89 MCFADDEN, ...

