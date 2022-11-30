Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded October 19, 2022

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff November 30, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded October 19, 2022 MECHANICS LIEN 673 DEWEY AVENUE LLC Favor: PB3 DEVELOPMENT LLC Amount: $33,193.39 675 DEWEY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14613 AEON CONSULTING LLC Favor: PB3 DEVELOPMENT LLC Amount: $33,193.39 19 SIDNEY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 CANSEVER, FEYZULLAH N Favor: PB3 DEVELOPMENT LLC Amount: $33,193.39 52 LORIMER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608 GRANDROC TJ LLC Favor: PB3 DEVELOPMENT LLC Amount: $33,193.39 322 GRAND ...

