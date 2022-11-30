Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded October 20, 2022

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded October 20, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff November 30, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded October 20, 2022 LIEN RELEASE LAURIDO, JORGE Favor: UNITED STATES OF AMERICA 52 SCRANTOM STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605 RANZENBACH, RUTH H Favor: WINDSOR VILLAGE CONDOMINIUM 65 WINDSORSHIRE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 RANZENBACH, RUTH H Favor: WINDSOR VILLAGE CONDOMINIUM 65 WINDSORSHIRE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo