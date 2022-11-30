Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded November 17, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff November 30, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded November 17, 2022       88 NOT PROVIDED DAVIS, SHARON S Property Address: 108 E PKWY, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $139,000.00 GERSONIA, ANTHONY P Property Address: 9 GREEN ACRE LANE, GATES NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $102,400.00 PIETRZYKOWSKI, TIMOTHY P Property Address: 4684 EAST  ROAD, HENRIETTA NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC ...

