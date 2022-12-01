Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded November 18, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded November 18, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff November 30, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded November 18, 2022       74 NOT PROVIDED BHATTARAI, SANJAY Property Address: 4 OVERLAND TRAIL, WEST , NY 14586-9733, HENRIETTA NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $20,000.00 DELAN, INNA & DELAN, VLADIMIR Property Address: 550 WHISPERING PINES CIRCLE, , NY 14612, ROCHESTER NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $18,000.00 DELAN, INNA & DELAN, VLADIMIR Property ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo