Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded October 19, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff November 30, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded October 19, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY BANKUNITED NA Appoints: CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES LLC NEWREZ LLC Appoints: PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION ROGGER, ANN E Appoints: MARK, SHIRLEY J UNITED STATES SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION AN AGENCY OF THE UNITED STATES Appoints: ROCHESTER ECONOMIC DEVEL CORP CDC  

