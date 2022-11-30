Second Circuit – Judgment execution: Plymouth Venture Partners II L.P. v. GTR Source LLC; Cap. Merch. Servs.

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff November 30, 2022 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Judgment execution Violation of procedure – Tort action Plymouth Venture Partners II L.P. v. GTR Source LLC; Cap. Merch. Servs. 20-118; 20-850 Judges Walker, Sack, and Sullivan Background: A receiver for a debtor sued a judgment creditor for violation procedural rules when they executed state-court judgments against the debtor. The district court ...

