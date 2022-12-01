Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Duty to indemnify: Main Street America Assurance Company v. Merchants Mutual Insurance Company, et al.

Fourth Department – Duty to indemnify: Main Street America Assurance Company v. Merchants Mutual Insurance Company, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff December 1, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Duty to indemnify Subcontractor indemnification contract Main Street America Assurance Company v. Merchants Mutual Insurance Company, et al. CA 21-01451 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking a declaration that the defendant is obligated to provide a defense and indemnification for an additional insured in ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo