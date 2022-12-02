Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / High court to rule on Biden student loan cancellation plan

High court to rule on Biden student loan cancellation plan

By: The Associated Press MARK SHERMAN December 2, 2022 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court agreed Thursday to decide whether the Biden administration can broadly cancel student loans, keeping the program blocked for now but signaling a final answer by early summer. That's about two months before the newly extended pause on loan repayments is set to expire. The administration had wanted a court order that ...

