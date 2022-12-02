Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded November 21, 2022

December 2, 2022

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded November 21, 2022        82 NOT PROVIDED MORALES-TIRADO, JUAN A to BGRS LLC Property Address: 96 BRANCHBROOK DRIVE, HENRIETTA NY Liber: 12748 Page: 0385 Tax Account: 190.03-2-53 Full Sale Price: $365,000.00 14424 BECKETT, D WHITNEY JR to NYPM PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 55 MARIPOSA DRIVE, GATES NY 14424 Liber: 12748 Page: 0277 Tax Account: 133.12-1-54 Full ...

