Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded October 20-21, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded October 20-21, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff December 2, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded October 20, 2022 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, OTHER COURT CAMPBELL, CHANTASIA A 229 DEWEY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $1,076.00 CHAMBERS, MARCUS 3166 LYELL ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: CAVALRY SPV I LLC et ano Attorney: MANDARICH LAW GROUP LLP Amount: $1,420.34 CHEEKS, LARON J 279 AMES STREET APT 1, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: ROCHESTER ...

