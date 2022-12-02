Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded October 21, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded October 21, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff December 2, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded October 21, 2022 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, OTHER COURT ADAMS, RAYJHON J 233 SARATOGA STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $1,701.00 ADAMS, RAYKWON J 269 STEKO AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14615 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $726.00 ALLEN, AARON R 56 SOUTHWOOD LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14618 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $250.00 ALLEN, SHANEKA S 67 ONTARIO ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo