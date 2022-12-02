Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded October 21, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff December 2, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded October 21, 2022 LIEN RELEASE BACCARI, MELISSA Favor: MONROE COUNTY DIVISON OF SOCIAL SERVICES DAVIS, JAMES Favor: MONROE COUNTY DIVISON OF SOCIAL SERVICES FLAHERTY, KATHLEEN Favor: MONROE COUNTY DIVISON OF SOCIAL SERVICES MARTINO-WALKER, ABBY Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 125 LAKE MEADOW, ROCHESTER NY 14612 RONDON, JOSEFINA Favor: MONROE COUNTY DIVISON OF SOCIAL SERVICES SCOTT, RANDALL Favor: MONROE COUNTY DIVISON ...

