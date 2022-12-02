Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded November 21, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded November 21, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff December 2, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded November 21, 2022       101 NOT PROVIDED BERTINO, JOSEPH & BERTINO, TRICHIA Property Address: 1329 VROOM ROAD, SPENCERPORT, NY 14559, OGDEN NY Lender: PITTSFORD FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $70,000.00 CRAWFORD, EDWARD & CRAWFORD, MICHELE Property Address: 63 CREIGHTON LANE, GREECE NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $70,000.00 DANIELS, MAVISE L Property Address: 69 GARFORD, PITTSFORD ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo