Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded November 22, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff December 2, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded November 22, 2022       84 NOT PROVIDED 2050 CHILI AVE LLC Property Address: 2050 CHILI AVENUE, GATES NY Lender: EMPOWER FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $700,000.00 BRISTOLCREEK14616 LLC Property Address: 61 WEDGEWOOD PARK, GREECE NY Lender: BP401K TRUST AND HOMEWISE MGMT, LLC Amount: $75,000.00 CARTLEDGE, JANICE & DILLARD, GREGORY Property Address: 431 SELYE TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: NEIGHBORHOOD ...

