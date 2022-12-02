Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded October 21, 2022

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff December 2, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded October 21, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY ARRAS, LAINA B Appoints: VIMAHI, SIONE T JPMORGAN CHASE BANK NA Appoints: CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES LLC SIMPSON, LESLIE JAMES Appoints: KOETZ, MARY ELLEN US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: NEWREZ LLC US BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: NEWREZ LLC VELAZQUEZ, MIGUEL A Appoints: VELAZQUEZ, ANA N WELLS FARGO BANK NA Appoints: PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION

