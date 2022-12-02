Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Criminal court judge: Opinion 22-72

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Criminal court judge: Opinion 22-72

By: Daily Record Staff December 2, 2022 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Criminal court judge Problem-solving court – Referrals to not-for-profit program Opinion 22-72 Background: The inquiring full-time criminal court judge presides in a problem-solving court. The judge often refers cases to the Center for Court Innovation for assessment and social services based on mental health or other needs of the defendant. The ...

